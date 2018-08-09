Saudi intercepts, destroys Houthi ballistic missile: Arab Coalition

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Al Malki said that the ballistic missile was launched "deliberately" by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militias towards a densely populated civilian area of Saudi Arabia's Jazan. The missile was intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defence, the Arab Coalition spokesman confirmed, adding that this latest attack is "a blatant violation of Articles 51 and 52 of International Humanitarian Law."

Al Malki went on to say that the interception resulted in the projection of missile fragments across some residential areas, resulting in the death of a Yemeni resident, and the injury of 11 civilians.

"This hostile act carried out by the terrorist Iranian Houthi militia proves that the Iranian regime is still providing them with advanced capabilities, in flagrant defiance of UNSC Resolutions 2216 and 2231, with the main objective of threatening Saudi Arabian, regional and international security," he continued.

Al Malki reiterated that the launch of ballistic missiles towards civilian populated areas is a direct breach of the principles of international humanitarian law.

The Arab Coaltion spokesman stressed that the Coalition's joint forces will take all necessary deterring measures "against such barbaric, frivolous" attacks in conformity with international norms and conventions, adding that "those who support" such terrorist acts "will be held accountable."

"The Coalition will continue its efforts in sustaining regional and international security," he concluded.