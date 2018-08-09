Wave of Israeli occupation strikes hit Gaza after rocket barrage, toddler killed

Most of the rockets fired by Palestinian militants landed in open areas, but at least two hit the Israeli occupation town of Sderot near the Gaza Strip and sirens sounded throughout the night, sending residents to bomb shelters.

Medics reported at least four wounded taken to Israeli occupation hospitals, including a 30-year-old Thai woman in moderate to severe condition.

Those killed in the Gaza Strip included Enas Khammash, 23, and her 18-month-old daughter Bayan, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

They were killed in an airstrike in Jafarawi in central Gaza, the ministry said, while her husband was injured. The ministry said Khammash was also pregnant.

Israeli occupation’s military said it targeted more than 140 Hamas "military sites", including military compounds and weapons manufacturing sites for the Islamist movement.

It said Israeli occupation was targeted with around 150 rockets from late Wednesday into Thursday. Twenty-five of them were intercepted by air defence systems, according to the army.