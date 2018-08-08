UN urges Israeli occupation to allow emergency aid into Gaza

Jamie McGoldrick, from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, called Israel occupation's restriction of fuel imports "a dangerous practice, with grave consequences on the rights of people in Gaza."

"The well-being of two million people, half of whom are children, is at stake," McGoldrick said. "It is unacceptable that Palestinians in Gaza are repeatedly deprived of the most basic elements of a dignified life."

Up to five hospitals may halt their services over the coming three days in case emergency fuel has not been allowed back into the Strip, he added.

UN officials and rights activists have repeatedly called for Israeli occupation to lift the blockade against Gaza, citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions.