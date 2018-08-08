Saudi Arabia welcomes Qatari citizens wishing to perform Hajj

The Saudi Ministry has underlined Saudi leadership's orders to enable Qatari citizens to come to the Kingdom and complete the registration of their data upon arrival at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

It pointed out that the arrival of Qatari pilgrims will be through any airline except Qatar Airways, and that Qataris residing in the Kingdom can register their requests to perform Hajj from within the Kingdom through the link allocated by the Ministry to the Qatari citizens.