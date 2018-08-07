Jordan emphasises KSA right to apply national laws, regulations

In a statement announced here Tuesday, Jumanah Ghunaimat, in her both capacities as Minister of State for Media Affairs and Official Spokesperson of the Jordanian government, stressed Jordan's stand along the side of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the latter's right to apply its national laws as well as regulations, on its territories.

She also expressed Jordan's right out rejection of any attempt to interfere, in its internal affairs.

On the other hand, Ghunaimat emphasised Jordan firm stance towards regional and international relations' principles, alike, which stipulate respect of states' sovereignty and cherishing the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.

Reasserting sovereign as well as the legal rights of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to defend its national security, the spokesperson concluded by hailing bold reform-wise moves taken by the Saudi leadership to realise aspirations of the fraternal Saudi people and to best serve the interests of Arab and Islamic nations, as well.