KSA reiterates rejection of Canadian "interference"

The Kingdom stressed commitment to international conventions, principles and norms that respect the sovereignty of each state and non-interference in its internal affairs being governed by its constitution, rights and legal regulations and procedures.

This came while the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the Cabinet's session in NEOM in Tabuk Region on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cabinet reviewed a number of reports on events and latest developments in the region and the world.

The Cabinet also commended the efforts of the command of the Coalition to Support the Legitimacy in Yemen in taking all necessary measures in coordination with the international community for continuing the freedom of maritime navigation and international trade through Bab Al-Mandeb Straits and South of the Red Sea in accordance with the international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.