Yemeni army shells Houthi positions in Sarawah

Field sources said that the artillery of the Yemeni army launched intensive bombardment targeted the sites and gatherings of the militias in the front of the Mashjah Directorate of Sarawah.

The sources added, according to a report published by the site (26 September) of the Yemeni army, that the bombing coincided with the firing of other Katyusha rockets on the positions and gatherings of the Houthi militias in the same area, resulted in heavy losses suffered by the militias in gunmen and equipment.