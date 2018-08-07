Coalition will continue to fight terrorism in Yemen: Al Malki

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the spokesman said, "The Coalition has and will continue to carry out joint operations with brotherly and friendly nations to dismantle the capabilities of said groups through air, naval and joint special forces operations under international cooperative efforts to eradicate terrorism and sustain international security."

Commenting on an Associated Press report entitled, 'AP investigation: Yemen war binds US, allies, al-Qaida', Al Malki said that the article presented "unfounded" conclusions, with "no tangible evidence nor convincing arguments," and "expressed the personal opinion of the author".

He went on to say that professional ethics of journalism and fact-checking should have been applied before the publication of the article, adding that Coalition's Joint Forces Command "would have provided detailed information" concerning its efforts and operations to combat terrorist groups in Yemen.

Al Malki reaffirmed that Coalition will continue its efforts and operations to combat terrorist militias in Yemen, as part of international efforts to eradicate terrorism.