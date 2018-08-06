Arab League supports Saudi Arabia's rejection of interferences in its international affairs

In a statement Monday the AL's General Secretariat said the Kingdom's diplomatic dispute with Canada reflects a non-positive attitude developed by some countries that point fingers of criticism at other countries in regards to their internal affairs.

The Saudi stance falls in line with the AL's firm rejection of any foreign interferences into the internal affairs of its member states, said the statement, which adds that AL's stand goes in harmony with relevant international charters on the non-interference into the domestic affairs of sovereign states.