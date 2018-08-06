Mogadishu hit by two suicide car bombs, killing at least 17

Five died in a blast that targeted a popular restaurant, said Mohamed Hassan, a security official. Somali Cafe is on a busy road and police expect the death toll to increase.

Militant group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on a website sympathetic to their cause.

It was the second fatal attack Al-Shabaab claimed on Sunday, bringing the day’s death toll to 17, excluding their own fighters.

Earlier at least 12 people were killed in a suicide car bombing south-west of Mogadishu. The attack hit the Afgoye district, claiming the lives of seven civilians and five police offers, police officer Ali Hassan told dpa. At least 14 others were wounded.

"The blast sent thick and dark smoke into the sky from the site of the explosion, a security checkpoint inside Afgoye," eyewitness Nuradiin Jama said.

In a separate incident, security forces killed two militants in Mogadishu's Hodan district. Al-Shabaab said the two militants were members of their group.

Al-Shabaab has stepped up attacks on high-profile targets in southern Somalia in recent weeks