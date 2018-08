Somali soldiers inspect a car after two armed militants were killed by Somali forces in Mogadishu

The attack hit the Afgoye district, claiming the lives of seven civilians and five police offers, police officer Ali Hassan told dpa. At least 14 others were wounded.

Militant group ‘Al-Shabaab’ claimed responsibility for the attack via the group's radio station, Radio Andalus.

"The blast sent thick and dark smoke into the sky from the site of the explosion, a security checkpoint inside Afgoye," eyewitness Nuradiin Jama said.