Arab Coalition releases more evidence of Houthi mortar attack on Hodeidah residents

Satellite images confirm that the damage to the hospital and market was the result of mortar strikes carried out by the Houthi rebels. The evidence shows images of the two facilities pre-and-post mortar attacks.

A source from the Coalition today said that the evidence was collected as part of its investigation into the explosions that occurred Thursday, 2nd August 2018.

"Contrary to initial media reports and Houthi claims that attributed responsibility to Coalition airstrikes, the available evidence clearly demonstrates that the damage resulted from mortar shells fired from an area close to the impact sites," he said.

"The attack targeted one of the city’s main hospitals on the same day as the planned launch of a Cholera vaccination drive, and as the UN Special Envoy briefed the Security Council in New York.

"The Coalition will continue to collect and share additional evidence as the investigation continues," he added.

Colonel Turki Al Malki, Spokesman for the Arab Coalition Forces, yesterday accused the Houthi militias of carrying out mortar attacks, while confirming that the Coalition did not carry out any operations targeted in the vicinity of the area affected.

"The Arab Coalition did not conduct any operations in Hodeidah today," Al Malki said.

"The coalition follows a strict and transparent approach based on international law. We will investigate any allegations, and if there is any responsibility on our part, we will be transparent," he added.