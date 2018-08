Relatives of martyr Moath Al-Sori mourn during his funeral in Gaza

Muadh al-Suri, 15, was shot in the stomach on Friday in central Gaza, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, raising the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation fire during those clashes to two, with over 200 wounded.

Another Palestinian, 25-year-old Ahmed Yaghi, was killed by a sniper east of Gaza City on Friday.

Yaghi and Suri were buried on Saturday.

At least 159 Palestinians have been killed in border demonstrations that began at the end of March.