Saudi Arabia to resumes oil shipments through Bab-El- Mandeb Strait

In a statement carried today by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Falih, announced that Saudi Arabia has resumed oil shipments through Bab-El-Mandeb Strait effective earlier today, after confirmation by the Joint Forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen of taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Coalition States' ships transiting through the strait of Bab-El-Mandeb and the southern parts of the Red Sea, in coordination with the international community and in accord with international law and related United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Saudi Arabia had announced, on July 25, that oil shipments through Bab-El-Mandeb would be temporarily halted after the unsuccessful terrorist attacks carried by Iran-supported Houthi Militia on two Saudi crude carriers.

Minister Khalid Al-Falih said: "The decision to resume oil shipment through the strait of Bab-El-Mandeb was made after the leadership of the Coalition has taken necessary measures to protect the Coalition States' ships."

He also expressed his confidence that the Kingdom-led Coalition has made all necessary security measures, in coordination with the international community, to minimise the risks which may threaten the Coalition States' ships that are navigating through the strait of Bab-el-Mandeb and the southern portion of the Red Sea, thus ensuring a continuous supply of energy to the world in accordance with the highest security standards and precautions.

He also emphasized that the security of the strait of Bab-El-Mandeb and the southern parts of the Red Sea is a joint international interest, towards which the whole international community should uphold its responsibilities.

The statement of the Minister came after a statement issued recently by the spokesperson of the Coalition Forces in which he confirmed that the Coalition Forces carried out an overall evaluation of the Houthi Militia attacks, which targeted the freedom of navigation through Bab-El-Mandeb, and that all necessary measures were taken to secure maritime navigation and international trade through the strait.