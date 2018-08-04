Israeli occupation intercepts second Gaza-bound activist boat

Spokespersons of Swedish branch of organisation Ship to Gaza Feiler, Strand and Gardell

The vessel, named Freedom for Gaza and carrying 12 people, was taken to the Israeli occupation port of Ashdod.

The people on board were taken for "further inquiry".

Freedom was the second boat of the "Freedom Flotilla" to be intercepted en route to "break the blockade" on Gaza, organisers said.

The boat was carrying medical equipment.

Four boats left from Scandinavia in mid-May and stopped in some 28 ports along the way, with two remaining behind after a recent stop in the Italian port of Palermo.

On Sunday, the Israeli occupation navy intercepted a Norwegian-flagged activist boat that was part of the flotilla.

UN officials have called for the blockade to be lifted, citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian enclave where 80 percent of the two million population are dependent on aid.