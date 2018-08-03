Houthi militias carried out attacks on hospital, fish market in Hodeidah, says Coalition's spokesman

"The Arab Coalition did not conduct any operations in Hodeidah today," Al Malki said.

"The coalition follows a strict and transparent approach based on international law. We will investigate any allegations, and if there is any responsibility on our part, we will be transparent," he added.

He stressed that the coalition's operations will continue until the liberation of Hodeidah and its port.

"The strategic goal of the coalition's operations is to reinstate legitimacy in Yemen," he said in conclusion.