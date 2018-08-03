Kuwait stresses need for UNSC to continue its firm stance towards Yemeni issue

This came in the speech of Kuwait during the session of the Security Council on the situation in Yemen, delivered by the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, Thursday evening, in which he stressed that the solution of the Yemeni crisis politically based on the three political references, namely the GCC Initiative, executive mechanism and the outcomes of the national dialogue conference, and the relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2216.

Al-Otaibi said that despite the announcement of the coalition to stop its military operations to restore the port of Hodeidah to be under the authority of the legitimate government of Yemen, the Houthi militias continued targeting civilian and populated sites in Saudi Arabia by ballistic missiles, pointing out that the Houthi militias are practicing new ways of challenging and threatening the will of the international community by targeting the safety of international shipping in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea, whether by planting sea mines or targeting merchant ships and oil.