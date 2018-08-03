Kuwait grants women full political rights

Women in Kuwait have proven their worth through their leading role in driving the country’s overall development march, across all domains, including public works, social services, economy and politics.

Kuwaiti women would not have achieved this success without a number of factors, including the country’s legislative and social systems that provided them with many opportunities to occupy the highest local and regional positions, not to mention the role of men in supporting them to obtain their rights, especially their political ones.

Despite facing difficulties and challenges, the successes of Kuwaiti women have enabled them to assume a leading role across the Gulf where they have managed to occupy many key positions.

Kuwaiti women were not only interested in gaining their political rights, but they have also been keen to obtain their economic, cultural and social rights, as granted by the 1962 constitution and the "Rights of Motherhood and Childhood" in Article 9 , as well as their protection from violence by the "Personal Status Law," and their right to run for elections and vote in civil societies and cooperative organisations.

Kuwaiti women have played a key role during the Iraqi occupation of Kuwait in 1990, as they supported men in the occupation resistance, and some of them died or were captured. A total of 82 women died during the war, and Sanaa Al Fudry was the country’s first martyr, followed by Asrar Al Qabandy.

Women in Kuwait have occupied many leading positions, including ministers, deputy ministers, university directors and ambassadresses, and were elected as members to the National Assembly.