Yemeni government urges UNSC to take firm actions on situation in Hodeidah

"Peace will not be achieved only by expressing support for the efforts of the UN envoy to start the dialogue, but with more political pressure on the Houthi militias," said Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Yemen's permanent representative to the U.N., while reading Yemen's statement before the Security Council at the open meeting held on Yemen.

The Yemeni government stressed that the continued access of these militias to strategic areas in Yemen, from which attacks on international shipping lines are being launched, requires a firm stand by the Security Council.

"The recent attack on the Saudi National Shipping Company's two tankers and the planting of hundreds of naval mines targeting Yemeni ships and fishermen and harming the marine environment is just one example," Bin Mubarak added.