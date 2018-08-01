Al-Malki: Coalition to maintain free maritime navigation, through Bab Al-Mandab Strait

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Malki stressed that continuation of the Houthi militias supported by Iran in this terrorist approach will cause an environmental and economic disaster that harms the interests of the countries of the region and the world at large.

He pointed out that the command of the coalition forces, in coordination with the international community, have taken all necessary measures to guarantee continual freedom of maritime navigation and international trade across the Strait of Bab Al-Mandab and south Red Sea, in conformity with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, in particular resolution 2216, and that the Coalition for Support of Legitimacy, in Yemen, continues efforts "in coordination with the international community" to maintain regional and international security and contribute to the stability of the world economy.