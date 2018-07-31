Israeli occupation court jails Arab poet

Dareen Tatour reacts after being sentenced to 5 months in prison

Dareen Tatour, 36, posted on Facebook and YouTube a video of herself reading out her poem "Resist, My People, Resist", as a soundtrack to footage of masked Palestinian youths throwing stones at Israeli occupation soldiers.

Tatour published her poem in October 2015 and was arrested a few days later, and prosecutors said her post was a call for violence. She denied this.

Her case became a cause celebre for freedom of speech advocates in Israeli occupation areas and abroad.

Tatour said her poem was misunderstood by the Israeli occupation authorities as it was not a call for violence, rather for non-violent struggle.

"I wasn't expecting justice to be done. The case was political from the start, because I am Palestinian and support freedom of speech," she told reporters at the Nazareth Magistrate's Court in northern Israel.

Tatour belongs to Israeli occupation's Arab minority, which comprises mainly descendants of the Palestinians who remained on their land after the 1948 Arab-Jewish war. Hundreds of thousands were driven from their homes.

The court added a six-month suspended sentence to Tatour's jail time, according to the official minutes distributed by the Justice Ministry. Her lawyer, Gaby Lasky, said Tatour would appeal both the verdict and the sentence.