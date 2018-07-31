Statement of UN Humanitarian Coordinator ignores Houthi violations in Yemen:Colonel Al-Maliki

''The coalition's operations take into account international law and protection of civilians in accordance with Articles 51 and 52 of the Fourth Geneva Conventions,'' Coalition Spokesperson Col Turki Al-Malki said in a press conference Monday.

Al-Malki noted that the military operations in Yemen aimed to restore the legitimacy of the government, restore state institutions and rebuild the national army, as well as protecting the Yemeni state.

"Grande's statement ignored the international and humanitarian violations carried out by the Houthi militias in the territory it controls in Yemen," the spokesperson said.