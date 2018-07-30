Daesh kidnaps 36 women, children from south Syria

Rami Abdel-Rahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told dpa the kidnapping took place on Wednesday during coordinated attacks by Daesh on Sweida, which left more than 200 people dead.

"Twenty women and 16 children were kidnapped by [Daesh] on July 25. Four of them them managed to flee to Druze areas, two others died and 30 are still in captivity," he said, adding that the 30 are 14 women and 16 children.

Daesh has released a video of a woman urging Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to meet the demands of the hard-line group.

"We ask [President] Bashar al-Assad ... to carry out the Daesh demands of releasing [the group's] prisoners and to stop a military campaign on Yarmouk basin so that they would release us," the woman, who identified herself as Suad Adib Abu Ammar, said in the video.

She added that Daesh will execute the hostages if the Syrian government does not heed the demands.