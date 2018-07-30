Palestinian militants killed in apparent Gaza accident

The left-wing Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) named the two members of its armed wing as Ayman al-Najjar, 26, and Muhannad Hamuda, 24, both from Jabalia in northern Gaza.

The explosion happened east of Jabalia, with the PFLP saying the two were killed in the line of duty.

Palestinian medical sources had reported that they died as a result of an Israeli strike, but the Israeli army denied the claim.

Gazan residents said it appeared the two had been preparing a rocket to launch at Israeli occupation.