In his account on Twitter, Al Jaber affirmed that the Saudi government has completed procedures to receive and guide Yemeni pilgrims from all governorates of Yemen without exception or discrimination.

Yemeni Ministry of Endowments and Guidance said on Saturday that it has completed the arrangements to receive some 25,000 Yemeni pilgrims coming from Yemeni territory through Wadiah Port starting 20 Dhu-AlQa'dah 1439 AH.