Morocco king urges 'urgent action' on social problems

Despite the "achievements accomplished (...) I have the feeling that we continue to be lacking something in social matters," the king said in a speech marking the 19th anniversary of his accession to the throne.

Mohammed VI pointed to social support and social protection programmes that "overlap each other, suffer from a lack of consistency and fail to effectively target eligible groups".

In his speech, the king called for accelerating the establishment of a national system to register families for social support programmes and invited the government to "undertake a comprehensive and deep restructuring" of existing programmes.

He also called for "a strong boost to programmes to support schooling" and a reshaping of the health system, which "is characterised by glaring inequalities and weak management."