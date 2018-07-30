Morocco king urges 'urgent action' on social problems

  • Monday 30, July 2018 in 11:30 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Morocco's King Mohammed VI Sunday urged the government to take "urgent action" to address social issues, in particular health and education in the north African country which has been hit by protests over employment and corruption.
Despite the "achievements accomplished (...) I have the feeling that we continue to be lacking something in social matters," the king said in a speech marking the 19th anniversary of his accession to the throne.
 
Mohammed VI pointed to social support and social protection programmes that "overlap each other, suffer from a lack of consistency and fail to effectively target eligible groups".
 
In his speech, the king called for accelerating the establishment of a national system to register families for social support programmes and invited the government to "undertake a comprehensive and deep restructuring" of existing programmes.
 
He also called for "a strong boost to programmes to support schooling" and a reshaping of the health system, which "is characterised by glaring inequalities and weak management."