Egypt replaces railway authority chief after train derailment

According to Transport Minister Hisham Arafat's decision, Ashraf Mohamed Raslan will be the acting head of the authority, taking over for Sayed Salem, the state-run al-Ahram news website reported.

Earlier Sunday, a locomotive and train carriages derailed in Aswan city, wounding six people and causing a delay in train schedules.

Egypt has seen several rail tragedies in recent years.

On July 13, 55 people were wounded when a train derailed south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo. In February, more than 10 people were killed when two trains collided in Egypt's northern province of Beheira.

More than 40 people were killed in August in a collision between two passenger trains in the coastal city of Alexandria.

Egypt's worst rail disaster took place in 2002, when a passenger train caught fire, killing more than 360 people.