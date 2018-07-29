Somalia's president pays rare visit to Eritrea

  • Sunday 29, July 2018 in 1:15 PM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: Somalia's president paid a rare visit to Eritrea on Saturday in a sign that Asmara is trying to use the opportunity created by a rapprochement with Ethiopia to improve its regional ties.
Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki's decision to invite President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo marks a new chapter for the countries after years of sour relations.
 
Discussions will focus on "regional issues of interest to both countries," Eritrea's information ministry said.
 
Eritrea and Ethiopia fought a border war between 1998 and 2000 during which tens of thousands died. The war was followed by a military stalemate but in April they signed a peace deal.
 
Asmara walked out of the East African bloc IGAD in 2007 in protest as Ethiopian forces entered Somalia to fight militants.