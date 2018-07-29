Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi released from prison

Israeli occupation prisons spokesman Assaf Librati said Tamimi, 17, and her mother Nariman who was also jailed over the incident, had been released and were being taken to the West Bank.

Tamimi has been touted by Palestinians as a symbol of resistance to Israel's occupation military occupation while many Israelis accuse her of being an agitator seeking to provoke soldiers on camera.

Her case sparked an outpouring of international criticism against Israel and a renewed focus on the treatment of Palestinian youths in Israeli occupation military courts.

Tamimi is scheduled to speak at a press conference in her West Bank hometown, Nabi Saleh, at 4 pm (1300 GMT).