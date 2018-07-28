Gaza teen dies of wounds from Israeli occupation border fire: ministry

Palestinians react next to wounded man during a protest at the Israeli occupation-Gaza border

A ministry statement identified him as Mohmen al-Hams, 17, and said he was shot in the chest during protests near the southern Gaza town of Rafah on Friday.

There has been persistent violence between the Israeli occupation army and Palestinian protesters along the Gaza-Israel border since late March in which at least 157 Palestinians have been killed.

Troops shot dead two Palestinians during Friday's protests.

The Gaza health ministry said that one of them was a 12-year-old boy, shot east of Rafah.

It also reported the killing of Ghazi Abu Mustafa 43, and said he was shot in head by Israeli occupation soldiers east of the southern city of Khan Yunis.