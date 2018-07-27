A Palestinian martyred by Israeli occupation in WB

  • Friday 27, July 2018 in 8:47 PM
  • Israeli occupation soldiers in Adam settlement
    Israeli occupation soldiers in Adam settlement
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli occupation in the West Bank village of Kubar, north of Ramallah, after stabbing Friday three Israeli occupiers one of whom died later.
Meanwhile, the army raided the home village of Ahmad Abu Ayyoush, 17, before dawn on Friday, prompting clashes with residents, according to Palestinian media reports. No injuries were reported.
 
Kubar Mayor Izzat Badwan said the soldiers searched Ayyoush's home thoroughly, took measurements of the house and informed his family that they would be back to demolish it, a policy Israeli occupation follows in the case of attacks by Palestinians.
 
He said that the soldier arrested three people from the village.
 
The army later returned and blocked off the main entryway to the village with heaps of dirt, barring the movement of cars in and out.