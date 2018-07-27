A Palestinian martyred by Israeli occupation in WB

Meanwhile, the army raided the home village of Ahmad Abu Ayyoush, 17, before dawn on Friday, prompting clashes with residents, according to Palestinian media reports. No injuries were reported.

Kubar Mayor Izzat Badwan said the soldiers searched Ayyoush's home thoroughly, took measurements of the house and informed his family that they would be back to demolish it, a policy Israeli occupation follows in the case of attacks by Palestinians.

He said that the soldier arrested three people from the village.

The army later returned and blocked off the main entryway to the village with heaps of dirt, barring the movement of cars in and out.