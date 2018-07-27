U.N. warns of deteriorating humanitarian situation in Golan

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said Friday the U.N. is concerned about the humanitarian situation of around 100,000 people in the Golan region who continue to face hostilities. Humanitarian relief is running out and the U.N.’s humanitarian partners do not have unrestricted access to the people in need, or the ability to the stockpile their warehouses with supplies. Cross-border convoys from Jordan have been held for over a month, due to the deteriorating situation in south-western Syria.

As the government of Syria has made territorial gains in recent weeks, only a small stretch of land near the Golan region is still under the control of a non-state armed group while an area covering around 200 square kilometres further south towards the Jordanian border remain under the control of the Daesh-affiliate, the Jaysh Khaled bin Walid Group, JKBW.

He also expressed the UN's concern that after five weeks of growing hostilities in Syria’s south-western governorates of Dara’a, Quneitra and Sweida, as many as 182,600 people are currently displaced from their homes and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.