Yemeni Resistance Forces deploy significant reinforcements to liberate Zabid

With high-tech military equipment and advanced combat gear, the forces will move tactically to liberate the city without inflicting civilian causalities. These civilians are being used as human shields by the Houthi rebels.

A world heritage city and the second largest and most important district of Hodeidah governorate, Zabid is considered a key point for the Yemeni forces to advance deeper into the districts located east of Hodeidah.

The Yemeni Resistance Forces have also sent thousands of trained fighters to participate in the operation, in addition to securing liberated areas in the governorate and controlling the rest of the Red Sea Coast.

The forces are also fighting a humanitarian battle to liberate Yemeni people from the Houthi militias. Military operations are proceeding according to well thought out plans to ensure the safety of civilians.

The advances of trained forces backed by large military reinforcements to the Hodeidah governorate comes within the preparations of Yemeni joint resistance to strengthen its operations on the Red Sea Coast and liberate the remaining districts from the control of the Houthi militias.

The militias are fleeing the areas en masse and witnessing successive defeats and massive losses among their ranks.