Kuwait strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil tankers

"This attack is a grave violation of all international laws and norms, and a serious threat to international navigation and trade and global energy sources," the source said in a press statement, carried by Kuwait News Agency, KUNA.

The source reiterated that the State of Kuwait stands by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and backs all measures it is taking in order to deter such acts that target its security and stability.

It urged the international community to live up to it responsibility for protecting the safety of waterways and ensuring freedom of navigation as enshrined in international laws and norms.