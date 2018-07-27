Kuwait strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil tankers

  • Friday 27, July 2018 in 6:48 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The State of Kuwait emphatically denounced a recent attack by Yemeni Houthi militias on two Saudi oil tankers at Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea, said an official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.
"This attack is a grave violation of all international laws and norms, and a serious threat to international navigation and trade and global energy sources," the source said in a press statement, carried by Kuwait News Agency, KUNA.
 
The source reiterated that the State of Kuwait stands by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and backs all measures it is taking in order to deter such acts that target its security and stability.
 
It urged the international community to live up to it responsibility for protecting the safety of waterways and ensuring freedom of navigation as enshrined in international laws and norms.