"The attack is an act of terrorism that has threatened the regional security and peace," he said in a statement, released by Saudi Press Agency.

Al Zayani called on the U.N. Security Council to practice its legal and political responsibility to deter the Houthi group and stop its flagrant violation of the international laws, jeopardising the freedom of navigation in Bab Al-Mandab strait and the Red Sea and threatening the interests of the countries overlooking it as well as the entire world.