Arab Parliament condemns Houthi militias’ targeting of oil tankers in Red Sea

In a statement on Thursday, Dr. Al-Salmi said, "Targeting of oil tankers by the Houthi militias is an act of terrorism that threatens international security and peace, which requires immediate and decisive action of the international community to secure the oil pipelines of the world and to hold the Houthi militias, the countries and the groups supporting them accountable."

Earlier, Saudi Aramco announced that oil tankers were attacked by terrorist Houthi militia on Thursday morning in the Red Sea. One of the ships sustained minimal damage. No injuries or oil spill has been reported.