Over 2800 Yemenis benefit from Arab Coalition-airdropped relief supplies provided by ERC

Utilising state-of-the-art technology, including parachutes and GPS techniques, the airdrop, which included 400 food parcels, as well as mineral water provided by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) fits within the Arab Coalition's surge plan to stand by the residents of Hodeidah and improve the living conditions of Yemenis in the country’s newly liberated areas, damaged by the Houthis' depredations.

The airdrop mainly aims to maintain public health and prevent diseases caused by drinking contaminated water.

The operation was carried out as part of the UAE’s urgent and ongoing efforts to help the residents of Yemen’s liberated areas, and is part of the land and maritime bridge and airlift provided by the UAE to Hodeidah and its neighbouring areas, in implementation of the directives of the country's wise leadership.

The delivery of the food parcels follows the success of the first airdrop of the ERC’s humanitarian operations, which included the provision of basic supplies, such as flour, children’s milk and mineral water.

Immediately after the relief has been airdropped, the ERC team started to distribute the aid items among the beneficiaries to help them survive the straightened and difficult conditions inflicted by the Iran-backed Houthi militias who are consistently intimidating the people, using starvation as a weapon to succumb people.

Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, said that the airdrop operation reflects the keenness of the UAE’s leadership, government and people to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people, and to ensure normalcy has been returned following the three-year Houthi siege.

Al Kaabi added that such relief airdrops will continue over hard-to-reach remote areas of Hodeidah, while stressing that the UAE is providing urgent humanitarian and food aid to the governorate following its liberation from Houthi rebels, by implementing developmental and services projects as part of its long-term plan to support the Yemeni people and meet their immediate needs.

Local residents thanked the UAE and its leadership for supporting Yemeni families through their dire circumstances.

The Arab Coalition last week carried out a similar humanitarian airdrop for the sake of residents of At Tuhayat District of Hodeidah to alleviate their suffering.