Daesh kills dozens in south Syria attacks

The seemingly coordinated attacks were the deadliest to hit government territory in many months. At least 50 people were killed and 78 wounded in total, the head of the Sweida health authority told al-Manar TV, run by Damascus ally Hezbollah.

In the city itself, at least two attackers blew themselves up, one near a marketplace and the second in another district, state television said. State news agency SANA said two other Daesh militants were killed before they could detonate their bombs.

Sweida Governor Amer al-Eshi said authorities also arrested another attacker. "The city of Sweida is secure and calm now," he told state-run Ikhbariyah TV.