‘Coalition’: An ICRC Plane Jeopardises air space and its passengers

Col. Al Malki clarified that the plane’s aircrew changed its course from its intended itinerary, as the plane flew over the Operations zone.

Col. Al Malki added: “The Coalition Forces communicated with the aircraft on the International Distress Frequency. The aircraft’s crew did not respond to the Coalition’s calls. Commands were given to redirect the aircraft away from the Operations zone to no avail. The aircraft was forced to land in King Abdullah Regional Airport in Jazan at (14:16).”

The Coalition announces, out of its concern to implement safety measures, that what the aircraft’s crew have done is a direct contravention to Aviation Regulations. The air space as well as safety of the (4) passenger were jeopardized. The Coalition reaffirms its actions were taken to guarantee the safety of air space, crew and humanitarian staffers who were on board.