Houthi militias continue to confiscate food aid sent for Yemenis

The militias looted the aid under the pretext of meeting "war efforts", thereby adding a new chapter to their heinous crimes and continued violations of the Yemeni people's human rights.

The Houthi rebels have consistently disrupted the entry of aid shipments to Yemen over the past period, systematically denying any access by Yemenis to humanitarian assistance in contravention of all relevant international norms and laws.

On the other hand, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, teams are exerting considerable efforts to reach out to AD-duraihmi district and Al-Munthar village of the Hawk district to distribute basic commodities and alleviate the suffering of local people.

In parallel with the liberation of areas across the Red Sea Coast, the UAE's philanthropic organisation continues to provide humanitarian assistance and carry out developmental projects to ensure stability and normalcy have been returned to the liberated territories.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led Arab Coalition has airdropped humanitarian and relief assistance provided by the Emriates Red Crescent to the people of Hodeidah.