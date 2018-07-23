Anti-Qatar protest in London

Opponents to the visit protested outside the British parliament and were accompanied by a number of vans decorated with the slogan "Qatar is a terrorist state" that have roamed London in the days leading up to the visit.

They also waved posters proclaiming: "If a country was accused of paying $1 billion in a ransom to terrorist groups then why is the UK government rolling out the red carpet for the Qatar Emir?"

The protesters denounced Qatari regime's support for terrorism, armed militias, and terror groups, including Muslim Brotherhood.