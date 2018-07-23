Hundreds of rescuers still stuck in south Syria after evacuation

More than 400 people -- opposition-linked White Helmet rescue workers and their families -- flee a neighbouring pocket of southwestern Syria as government forces bore down on them.

They were then taken to Jordan and will be resettled to western nations including France, Britain, Germany, and Canada.

"It was the only alternative for our trapped volunteers who would otherwise have faced detention or death at the hands of the Syrian regime and its ally Russia," the group said on Monday.

Ninety-eight male and female White Helmet volunteers were able to escape to Jordan with 324 members of their families, it said in a statement.

But a similar number remain trapped in southern Syria.

"We're calling on concerned parties to help us leave," said Cesar, a 23-year-old White Helmets worker in the southern city of Daraa.

He estimated some 400 fellow rescuers were still in the provinces of Daraa, bordering Jordan, and Quneitra, next to the buffer zone abutting the Israeli-annexed Golan.

Cesar said he had learned of the operation a few days ago "by chance", but when he contacted White Helmets leadership, they told him it was too late to register to leave.

White Helmets chief Raed Saleh said not all workers had been evacuated because some had not signed up to do so, while "some volunteers were not able to reach the evacuation point".

He said there were no plans for a second such operation.

"They pulled out the others but can't get us out?" asked 20-year-old rescuer Imad from a rebel village in Quneitra.

"We're surrounded," he said.

Imad also said there had been a meeting of White Helmets officials in Jordan on Monday to discuss the fate of the remaining rescuers.

After the meeting, the White Helmets members still in Syria were told their only option was to be bussed north to opposition-controlled territory under a surrender deal.