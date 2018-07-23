Coalition Forces contact with ‘social components’ in Yemen, says Colonel Al Maliki

This came during a press conference held by Colonel Al Maliki at the Armed Forces Club in Riyadh Monday.

Colonel Al Maliki said that the people of Yemen reject the actions of Houthi militias, highlighting the statement of the Yemeni Religious Scholars' Association which condemned the Houthi militias for looting humanitarian aid and called on the international communities and organisations to stop these acts.

Colonel Al Maliki confirmed that the humanitarian operations are still operating in full capacity, adding that the total permits issued by the Command of the Coalition Forces reached 27,937 since the beginning of the military operations. He also said that Hodeidah Port is the first port in Yemen and represents the financial artery of Houthi militias who loot the humanitarian aid and sell it on the market.

Colonel Al Maliki praised the Coalition Forces’ comprehensive humanitarian Operations in Yemen.