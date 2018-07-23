French foreign minister visits Libya in election push

Speaking alongside the head of Libya's United Nations-backed government, Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, Le Drian urged leaders to forge ahead with plans for polls this year.

"It's what Libyan citizens aspire to, who have registered massively in electoral lists," he said in the capital Tripoli.

The visit by France's top diplomat follows May talks in Paris which for the first time brought together rival Libyan leaders including Sarraj and military strongman Khalifa Haftar, whose self-styled Libyan National Army dominates the country's east.

At that meeting, they agreed to work towards holding parliamentary and presidential elections by December 10.

"I have come to remind (parties to the deal) of those commitments and that calendar, and to share this approach with those who were not in Paris on May 29," Le Drian said.

Maintaining pressure on Libyan leaders to prepare for polls, the foreign minister announced a million-dollar (853,000-euro) donation to organise the elections.

"France supports the efforts of all of those who work in this direction," he said.

France's foreign minister is also expected to hold talks with Haftar and make a stop in the western city of Misrata, the base of powerful armed groups who did not attend the Paris talks.