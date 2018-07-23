Gunmen open fire and enter Erbil governorate building in Iraq's Kurdish region

  • Monday 23, July 2018 in 12:17 PM
  • Kurdish security forces gather near Erbil governorate building in Erbil, Iraq
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Gunmen entered the governorate building in Erbil, the seat of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq on Monday, and fired from windows at security forces, a deputy governor of the city and Kurdish security officials said.
Two policemen were wounded. Security forces have cleared the streets around the building in the commercial sector of Erbil, capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
 
It was not immediately clear who the attackers were.
 
"At around 7:45 am two gunmen approached the entrance of the governorate and opened fire at the guards. They managed to enter and now they are on the third floor," said the deputy governor, Tahir Abdullah.
 
"Security forces have surrounded the building and entered the ground floor, preparing to attack the assailants."