Israeli occupation army kills Palestinian teen in Bethlehem

Arkan Mizher, 15, was shot in the chest during clashes in Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, in the southern West Bank, the ministry said.

His funeral was due to take place later Monday.

The Israeli occupation army said its forces had entered the camp and arrested two people suspected of "terror activity".

"During the operation, a violent riot was instigated in which Palestinians hurled rocks and threw firebombs and grenades at (Israeli occupation) soldiers," the army said in a statement.

Soldiers fired live rounds at the protesters, the statement added.