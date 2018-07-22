Yemeni government replies to U.N. Envoy to Yemen's proposals to end war in Yemen

Bin Dagher handed over the reply to Martin Griffith during a meeting in Riyadh on Sunday, reported the Yemen's news agency.

In his letter, Bin Dagher confirmed his government's commitment to a fair and comprehensive peace, according to the references parallel to the commitment of the Iran-backed Houthi militias withdrawal from the capital, Sanaa, and other cities, thus, abdicating power in the capital for the legitimate government and handing over weapons to the State.

He underscored the importance of the Iran-backed Houthi militia showing goodwill before the start of any future consultations by releasing all prisoners of war and those abducted, and assisting in providing access to humanitarian and relief assistance to the needy in all governorates.

He confirmed that the reasons behind the current crisis in Yemen is, clearly speaking, the usurping of the legitimate power and the State, drawing to attention that the legitimate government is an aggrieved party of this conflict by the Houthi militias.

He demanded that the U.N. to announce the rejection of the coup as null and void, adding that his government has a long practice of providing full assistance to the efforts of the U.N. to stop the war, while the Houthi militias, backed by Iran, managed to play fast and loose, and obstinate, leading to the failed endeavours of former U.N. envoy Ismail Ould Alchiekh.

Bin Dagher cited the Houthi militias’ latest rejection to withdraw from Al-Hodeida city, even though it would protect civilians from the repercussions of a street war, noting that the matter has now left in the hands of their supporters in Iran, who do not care to place the lives of Yemenis in danger and blackmail Yemen's neighbours, as well as the world community, as part of their expansionist project to control the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and threaten the safety and security of international navigation.

He reiterated, according to Yemen's news agency, his call to the U.N. to mount pressure on Iran to stop its interference in Yemeni affairs, providing the Houthis with weapons, including ballistic missiles, and coercing it to show commitment to international laws.

The U.N. envoy lauded the efforts of the Yemeni government in support of the peace process, and its sincere will to reach a peaceful solution, given its responsibilities towards Yemen and the Yemeni people.

Griffith expressed satisfaction over the ideas presented by the Yemeni government on ways to resume peace negotiations.

He said the U.N. will work over the coming days to consult with all parties to explore possible visions and ideas, in compliance with peace proposals, in addition to taking into account the humanitarian aspects for the affected Yemenis.