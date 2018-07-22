Egypt's Sisi says false rumours main threat to Arab countries

Addressing a military academy graduation ceremony in Cairo, Sisi said that his government had detected 21,000 false rumours over a period of three months.

"The real danger is blowing up countries from within. Rumours, acts of terrorism, loss of hope and feeling of frustration, all these work in a grand network aimed at one objective, only one objective, and that is to move people to destroy their country," Sisi said.

"Destroying our countries will not happen unless it came from within. We must be alert and pay attention to what is being spun against us in secret," he added, without naming any party.