International action urged against Houthi militias

This came during meeting held in Cairo on July 4, 2018 on the recruitment by the Iranian-backed coup Houthi militia of children in Yemen.

Dr. Meshaal Bin Fahm Al-Salami called, in his letters, on the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council, to refer the crimes of the Houthi militia on the forced recruitment of children in Yemen to the International Criminal Court and to prosecute the perpetrators of the Houthi militia and to bring them to justice for their crimes against the children of Yemen.