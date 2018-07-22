International action urged against Houthi militias

  • Sunday 22, July 2018 in 11:24 AM
Sharjah24 – BNA: Arab Parliament Speaker Dr. Meshaal Bin Fahm Al-Salami, addressed letters to the Secretary General of the United Nations, the President of the Security Council, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the President of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Executive Director of UNICEF and heads of regional parliaments on the basis of the decision unanimously taken by the Arab Parliament.
This came during meeting held in Cairo on July 4, 2018 on the recruitment by the Iranian-backed coup Houthi militia of children in Yemen.
 
Dr. Meshaal Bin Fahm Al-Salami called, in his letters, on the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council, to refer the crimes of the Houthi militia on the forced recruitment of children in Yemen to the International Criminal Court and to prosecute the perpetrators of the Houthi militia and to bring them to justice for their crimes against the children of Yemen.