Qatar-run fake social media accounts detected: Bahraini MoI

The Ministry of Interior clarified that such accounts tend to instigate disturbances and sedition and incite hatred, in an attempt to undermine Bahrain’s social fabric and jeopardise the upcoming parliamentary elections by negatively focusing on a number of issues, including the new pension scheme, to negatively swing the public opinion and distort the Bahraini identity to project it as having negative characteristics.

''In general, these threats constitute a purposeful assault against the citizens although they are immune to the risks. Citizens have proven throughout history their firm stand on national values thanks to their awareness and sincere determination to foil all attempts targeting security and social peace,'' said the Ministry in a statement published by Bahrain News Agency, BNA.

Therefore, the Ministry of Interior with a view to inform the public about the latest developments and out of its legal responsibility to maintain security and order, continues through the General Directorate of Anti-corruption and Economic and Electronic Security to monitor the social media accounts that violate the law and harm civil peace and the social fabric.

''Legal action has also been taken in this regard,'' the statement added.

The Ministry of Interior affirmed the constitutional principles that protect the citizens’ rights, especially their freedom of expression, and urged them to follow the laws relating to such rights and ensure that the information they circulate is credible by obtaining it from official sources. They should not post malicious rumours that go against security and civil peace.

The Ministry of Interior called upon the public to be cautious and avoid recirculating false reports, as the current stage requires joint efforts, unity, an awareness to protect the nation’s supreme interests, and civil peace as the strengthening of national unity is the responsibility of all.

The Ministry of Interior urged everyone to assume responsibility to control the risks posed by the social media and reduce its negative impact. The current phase is crucial and requires everyone to remain firm in the face of threats and avoid drifting towards destructive ideas.